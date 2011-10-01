By Ray Sanchez
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Protesters who have camped
out near Wall Street for two weeks marched on Friday on police
headquarters in Manhattan over what they viewed as a
heavy-handed police response to a previous demonstration.
The Occupy Wall Street movement, whose members have vowed
to stay through the winter, are protesting issues including the
2008 bank bailouts, foreclosures and high unemployment.
More than 1,000 people marched past City Hall and arrived
at a plaza outside police headquarters in the late afternoon.
Some held banners criticizing police, while others chanted: "We
are the 99 percent" and "The banks got bailed out, we got sold
out."
Workers from the financial district on their way home
watched as the marchers passed, with some saying it was not
obvious what outcome organizers of the Occupy Wall Street
movement wanted.
Police observed the march and kept protesters on the
sidewalk, but no clashes were reported. Police said no arrests
were made before the protest dispersed peaceably by 8 p.m.
after the march.
"No to the NYPD crackdown on Wall St. protesters,"
organizers had said on their website, promoting the march.
Other online flyers for the march read: "No to Stop-and-Frisk
in Black & Latino neighborhoods" and "No to Spying and
Harassment of Muslim Communities."
The protest came less than a week after police arrested 80
people during a march to the bustling Union Square shopping
district, the most arrests by New York police at a
demonstration since hundreds were detained outside the
Republican National Convention in 2004.
A police commander used pepper spray on four women at last
weekend's march and a video of the incident went viral on the
Internet, angering many protesters who vowed to continue their
protests indefinitely.
The protest encampment in Zuccotti Park in downtown
Manhattan is festooned with placards and anti-Wall Street
slogans. There is a makeshift kitchen and library, and
celebrities from filmmaker Michael Moore to actress Susan
Sarandon have stopped by to show solidarity.
Asked on his weekly radio show on Friday whether the
protesters could stay indefinitely at the private park they
call their base, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said, "We'll see."
Bloomberg added: "People have a right to protest. But we
also have to make sure that people who don't want to protest
can go down the street unmolested."
Similar but smaller protests have also sprouted in other
cities in recent days, including Boston, Chicago and San
Francisco.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Mark Egan and Cynthia Johnston)