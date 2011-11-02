* Donations growing faster than expected
By Ben Berkowitz and Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Occupy Wall Street has raised
more than $500,000 in New York alone to support anti-greed
demonstrations and, seven weeks into the movement, protesters
are finding that having money creates headaches.
The challenges have included how to become a non-profit
entity, how to deal with credit card companies withholding
donations, choosing a bank that shares the movement's
philosophy and budgeting what to spend cash on.
The totals raised -- more than $500,000 in New York and
around $20,000 in Chicago, Richmond and other cities -- have
surprised everyone from the protesters to those overseeing
their finances.
"I figured they would bring in maybe $10,000, maybe $20,000
and it would be no big deal. They were quickly bringing in that
much and more a day," said Chuck Kaufman, the Tucson-based
national co-coordinator of Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ),
the movement's fiscal sponsor.
"We were surprised and unprepared so it was a scramble to
get our end of the system functioning at the volume the money
was coming in."
AFGJ is a non-profit group with roots in Nicaraguan
solidarity activism of the 1970s that has since used its
tax-exempt status to be a financial umbrella for other groups.
Occupy Wall Street pays 7 percent of its takings for AFGJ's
support -- book-keeping, tax returns and donation processing.
Although the Occupy Wall Street finance committee's website
lists 87 members, Kaufman said the core was about six people,
including a lawyer, an accountant and a tattoo artist.
They deal with more than 400 donations coming in daily via
credit card, averaging less than $50 each. Actually getting
those donations has proved hard.
CREDIT CARD WOES
In the early days, before switching providers, the alliance
took in some $250,000 in donations. Kaufman said credit card
processors have held back $75,000 of that, claiming they expect
an abnormally high level of disputes on the charges.
He expects the funds to be released in $25,000 increments
every two weeks, once October credit card statements start
going out.
None of the major credit card networks returned calls for
comment on any unusual reserves being taken.
Since the movement switched to the online donation site
WePay, another $196,000 has come in, which gets routed like the
rest of the money to Occupy Wall Street's bank account.
A survey of Occupy camps across the country reveals each
protest is relying on local donations.
Protesters holding the purse strings in New York were keen
to stress how expensive the city is and how hard it will be for
the movement to sustain itself over the winter.
"People don't understand that this is New York, we pay New
York prices," said Pete Dutro, one of the core members of the
Occupy Wall Street finance committee.
"These occupations ain't cheap," said Dutro, a tattoo
artist who was studying finance at New York University before
putting his studies on hold to join the protest.
The movement is keeping its money at Amalgamated Bank,
which was started in the 1920s by a garment-workers union and
was until recently 100 percent union-owned.
That sole union ownership ended in September just as the
protests were starting. Nine days after the demonstrations
began, Amalgamated sold 40 percent of its stock to two of
America's best-known investors, Wilbur Ross and Ron Burkle.
Ross buys and merges distressed companies in industries
such as steel, coal and auto parts. Burkle is best known for
his investments in grocery companies and has good relations
with unions. Both Ross and Burkle are billionaires.
An Amalgamated spokesman did not return calls for comment.
Dutro was wary about Ross and Burkle's stake in Amalgamated
but said "the people in that bank and in their management are
very committed to their principles, and I really don't see them
being co-opted by a couple of vultures."
Representatives for Ross and Burkle did not return calls
for comment.
Last Friday, the Occupy Wall Street finance committee made
one of its first detailed reports, saying it had spent $55,000
to date, including $22,000 for food, medical care and laundry
and $20,000 on communications systems.
Dutro, who has a background in operations management at
Internet services companies, said the amount raised so far
should be taken in context.
"People see like $500,000 and they say 'Wow that's a lot of
money' but the reality is it's not that much money. You have a
huge community -- we're bigger than most of the occupations --
and we probably spent a lot more money," he said.
While Occupy Wall Street has had attention over its money
and whether it should share with movements in other cities,
most camps say they are just fine on their own.
"People have come up and said they want to give us
contributions from $5,000 to $15,000 but we've told them no,"
Occupy Chicago's Orion Swann said, adding the group has raised
less than $20,000.
"Right now we are figuring out how to establish a legal
identity so we're holding off on accepting donations."
