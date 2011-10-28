* Mayor reverses position, lets protesters reoccupy plaza
* Authorities cited public health issues in camp
By Jonathan Weber
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 A violent confrontation
between police and protesters in Oakland, California, which
left an Iraq war veteran seriously injured, exposed the hazards
for local politicians in tackling demonstrations sparked by the
Occupy Wall Street movement.
Oakland Mayor Jean Quan has come under withering attack for
authorizing the police to dismantle the camp of hundreds of
protesters in a public plaza near City Hall this week.
Authorities cited unhealthy and unsafe conditions at the camp,
which they said was operating illegally.
After protesters attempted to retake the plaza on Tuesday
night, police responded and drove them back with tear gas and
bean-bag projectiles. It was during one of those clashes that
former Marine Scott Olsen suffered a serious head injury.
Protesters said he was hit with a police projectile, and a
YouTube video showed what appeared to be a tear gas canister
being detonated as people tried to help him. Olsen, 24, was
upgraded to fair condition from critical overnight. Police said
they were investigating the incident.
After an estimated crowd of more than 1,000 people
descended on downtown Oakland on Wednesday night, Quan reversed
her position and said the protesters would be allowed to
reoccupy the plaza.
The protesters are angry about high unemployment, economic
inequality in the United States and government bailouts of big
banks. Demonstrations have spread across the nation and
overseas, although crowds remain relatively small in most
cities.
The Oakland clash has swollen the ranks of protesters in
both Oakland and San Francisco, which could further complicate
efforts by city officials to deal with what they say are
serious public health and safety issues in the camps.
Occupy Oakland organizers said on Thursday they voted to
stage a general strike next week after what a spokeswoman
called the "brutal and vicious" treatment of protesters,
including Olsen. [ID:nN1E79Q1CP]
Quan is in a difficult position because she has had a poor
relationship with the police department since being elected
last autumn. Just two weeks ago, Anthony Batts, the popular
police chief, resigned and blamed his departure on a lack of
support from City Hall. Oakland is facing a budget crisis that
has forced large reductions in the police force even as it
confronts an increase in crime.
HARD CHOICES
Corey Cook, a political scientist at the University of San
Francisco, said Quan, who has a background as a civil rights
activist, faced hard choices in deciding how to deal with the
Occupy camp.
"If she doesn't do anything, she continues to undermine her
police department," he said, noting police concerns about
condoning unlawful activity.
But Cook added there was broad sympathy for the protest
movement in the Bay Area and that the police action infuriated
many residents.
Democratic U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, who represents
Oakland, said in a statement, "I shared my outrage and grave
concern about the police brutality in Oakland directly with the
Mayor."
Wes Francis, 43, a student who joined the Oakland protest,
said of Quan: "Before, she had just this camp to deal with. Now
she's got Oakland -- everywhere."
Across the bay in San Francisco, police massed around the
Occupy camp along the downtown waterfront on Wednesday night
but took no action. Mayor Ed Lee has said activists would not
be permitted to sleep overnight, and police dismantled a camp
outside the Federal Reserve building earlier this month. But
the events in Oakland may give pause to San Francisco
officials.
San Francisco is in the middle of a mayoral campaign and
none of the candidates, including Lee, is eager to confront the
protesters in the left-leaning city.
A San Francisco police department spokesman said on
Thursday that police were "continuing to have dialogue with the
campers, requesting voluntary compliance in regard to the
health and safety issues." He said the increased police
presence on Wednesday night was in response to the situation in
Oakland, and declined to say whether any action to clear the
camp was being contemplated.
Supervisor John Avalos, a candidate for mayor, told
Reuters, "The right to free speech and free assembly should
trump our local park codes." He said the city should provide
portable toilets and other supplies to deal with public health
and safety concerns, citing New York City's handling of the
protests as a model.
(Editing by David Storey and Peter Cooney)