WASHINGTON Oct 7 A top Republican in the U.S.
Congress referred on Friday to Wall Street protesters as
"growing mobs" that are trying to divide the country.
In a speech to social conservatives, House of
Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said: "I for one am
increasingly concerned about the growing mobs occupying Wall
Street and the other cities across the country."
The Occupy Wall Street movement, which began last month in
New York, has spread to cities across the United States. The
loosely formed group is tapping into anger over a high U.S.
unemployment rate following the most severe economic downturn
since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The movement included rallies this week in Houston, Los
Angeles and Philadelphia, Austin, Texas; Tampa, Florida;
Washington; Trenton and Jersey City in New Jersey.
Up to 1,000 people gathered to protest on Thursday in
Philadelphia, and hundreds turned out in Washington and
Houston. Rallies in Chicago, San Antonio and Austin attracted
dozens of people.
On Thursday, President Barack Obama, during a news
conference, said, "I think people are frustrated and ... the
protesters are giving voice to a more broad-based frustration
about how our financial system works."
In his Friday speech, Cantor appeared to take a swipe at
Obama's comments.
"Believe it or not, some in this town have actually
condoned the pitting of Americans against Americans," Cantor
told the "Values Voters Summit."
Cantor's remarks drew mostly silence from the crowd of
several hundred people.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; editing by Philip Barbara)