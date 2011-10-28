By Peter Henderson
| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Oct 27 A former U.S. soldier
wounded in a protest on the streets of Oakland after surviving
two tours in Iraq has put a new face on the 'Occupy' movement
by galvanizing veteran backing for the push against economic
inequality in the United States.
Former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, 24, was sent to the
hospital in critical condition after a clash on Tuesday night
with police, which authorities blamed on provocation by
protesters. Demonstrators have rejected blame.
A video of the bloodied young man being carried to safety
by other protesters has eclipsed images of dirty tent camps and
people dressed in costume that have dominated national coverage
of the occupy demonstrations.
"A lot of people are now doing this for Scott," said Claire
Chadwick, who works in nearby Berkeley. She was at the Tuesday
demonstration and said she was the first to aid Olsen after a
projectile hit him.
"I moved here a month and a half ago from Dayton, Ohio. I'm
only 20 years old! And I've never been so disappointed in my
government," she said on Thursday outside the Oakland hospital
where Olsen is receiving treatment.
He was upgraded to fair condition by Thursday morning.
Occupy Wall Street, which has spread to cities across the
United States, protests high unemployment and an economic
system demonstrators see favoring the rich. They often call
themselves the "99 percent" -- a reference to the wealth
enjoyed by the top 1 percent of the economic pyramid.
Veterans have not been high-profile members of the movement
in New York, California, and many U.S. cities.
But many veterans returning from Iraq are scrambling for
jobs and sympathetic to, or outright supporters of the Occupy
movement, said Vincent Emanuele, an Indiana-based veteran and
organizer of Iraq Veterans Against the War.
Olsen's wounding "went viral" in the veteran community,
energizing many to join the 'Occupy' groups, he said. The irony
of a soldier who served two tours in Iraq being wounded while
protesting at home was a shocking message that was affecting
people of all backgrounds, he said.
"Right off the bat, on the surface, folks can see there is
something wrong with that situation," he said.
Veterans are holding vigils across the nation at 7 p.m.
local time in honor of Olsen, he said.
Jackie Smith, a professor of sociology at the University of
Pittsburgh who is studying the protests, said the response by
authorities in Oakland had the opposite of the intended
effect.
"It sounds like it has somewhat backfired in Oakland and
generated support for more protests there," Smith said.
Emily Yates, 29, an Iraq veteran who recently became
acquainted with Olsen, said the Tuesday incident had pushed her
off the fence and into Occupy movement. The police action had
stunned her, she said. "The friggin' police are the 99 percent,
too," she added.
(Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York and Dan
Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric
Walsh)