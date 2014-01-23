By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday it has created a
$10 million fund to support manufacturing in the United States,
and that one of its bicycle suppliers plans to start production
in the U.S. this year.
Bill Simon, Wal-Mart's U.S. president, said at the United
States Conference of Mayors' winter meeting in Washington, DC,
that Wal-Mart and its philanthropic arm, the Walmart Foundation,
will provide the funds for the five-year program, offering
grants to innovators in U.S. manufacturing.
The announcement was the latest in Wal-Mart's year-old push
to boost U.S. manufacturing. It has vowed to buy an additional
$50 billion in U.S.-made products over the next decade.
A number of the company's long-time suppliers are returning
production to the United States, as rising wages in China and
elsewhere have made offshore production less lucrative.
Kent International, a New Jersey-based bicycle maker,
announced with Wal-Mart on Thursday that it will move its
production to Clarendon, South Carolina, and create 175 new jobs
and assemble 500,000 bicycles annually by 2016.
Kent said it had moved all of its production overseas in
1990s because of lower costs of production abroad. The company's
bicycles are sold at Walmart, Target and a variety of
other retailers, according to Kent's website.
Wal-Mart is the largest private employer in the world and
employs around 1.3 million people in the United States.