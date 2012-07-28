BRIEF-Dominion Resources says it is investing in solar power in Virginia
* Dominion Resources Inc - Investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of it being built at little or no cost to most customers
July 28 Seven Walmart stores in Missouri were evacuated after receiving bomb threats but no explosives were found, a Walmart spokesman said on Saturday.
The threats were called in late on Friday to stores in Raytown, Gladstone, Jefferson City, Nixa, St. Peters and Ozark, spokesman Dan Fogleman said.
The retailer is working with police to find those responsible, Fogleman said. No explosives were found and no injuries were reported. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)
* H2o innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of h2o innovation's business model evolution
* Tower International reports fourth quarter results better than outlook and outlines anticipated above-industry growth through 2019