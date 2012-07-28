(Adds stores open on Saturday)
July 28 Seven Walmart stores in Missouri were
evacuated after receiving bomb threats, but no explosives were
found, a Walmart spokesman said on Saturday.
The threats were called in late on Friday, including to
stores in Raytown, Gladstone, Jefferson City, Nixa, St. Peters
and Ozark, spokesman Dan Fogleman said. The stores were open on
Saturday.
The retailer is working with police to find those
responsible, Fogleman said. No explosives were found and no
injuries were reported.
