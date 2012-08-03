KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 3 Telephone bomb threats were received at three Walmart stores in the Kansas City area on Friday, the latest in a spate of such threats in Missouri and Kansas, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

Threats were made to stores in Kansas City, Missouri, the suburb of Raytown, Missouri, and in Kansas City, Kansas, said Bridget Patton of the FBI. Local television reports showed the stores were evacuated, but Patton said no dangerous items were found.

Last Friday and Sunday, there were 11 reported bomb threats to Walmart stores in Missouri and Kansas. Patton said the FBI is looking into whether the threats are connected. (Editing by Greg McCune and Jackie Frank)