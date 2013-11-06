Nov 6 Shoppers looking for a bargain got some
big ones at Walmart.com Wednesday morning.
A technical glitch on the Wal-Mart Stores Inc U.S.
website offered some items at a fraction of their actual retail
price.
Treadmills, which normally cost hundreds of dollars, were
priced at $33.16. LCD computer monitors were offered for $9.
"We have millions of items on our site. This error affected
a group of products," said Ravi Jariwala, a spokesman for
Walmart.com. He said the problem was being fixed.
The company did not say how many orders were placed at the
low prices or whether it would honor those orders.
Most of the affected products were electronics, said
Jariwala, adding that the website was not available at times on
Wednesday while repairs were made.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc kicked off its online holiday-season
deals on Nov. 1, a month earlier than usual. The earlier deals
and bigger incentives come after data firm ShopperTrak forecast
the slowest holiday sales growth since 2009.