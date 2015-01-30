SEATTLE Jan 30 The Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation said on Friday it had awarded Stanford University a
$50 million grant to accelerate vaccine development efforts for
the world's most deadly diseases, including AIDS and malaria.
The $50 million grant over 10 years will go toward
establishing the Stanford Human Systems Immunology Center on the
school's California campus, the foundation and university said
in a statement.
The center will focus research on how the immune system can
be harnessed to develop vaccines for the world's most deadly
infectious diseases, the university said.
"While illnesses like polio and measles are now readily
preventable, scientists have been stymied in their efforts to
fight diseases such as HIV and malaria," according to the
statement.
Stanford said cost and the amount of time needed for
research have been obstacles in developing new vaccinations. The
$50 million gift will help scientists research and prioritize
the most promising vaccines for clinical trials.
"What we need is a new generation of vaccines and new
approaches to vaccination," said Mark Davis, a professor at
Stanford's School of Medicine, who will lead the new center.
"This will require a better understanding of the human
immune response and clearer predictions about vaccine efficacy
for particular diseases," he said in the statement.
The Seattle-based Gates Foundation's grant comes as an
outbreak of measles has infected more than 90 people in
California and elsewhere, with most cases linked to an outbreak
that public health officials suspect began when an infected
person visited Disneyland.
Public health officials have urged parents to vaccinate
their children against the highly contagious disease.
The outbreak also renewed focus on the anti-vaccination
movement which fears potential side effects of immunizations.
The Gates Foundation was set up by Bill Gates, the
billionaire founder of Microsoft, and wife Melinda to fight
disease and poverty around the world.
