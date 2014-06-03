By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 2
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 An Intel vice
president is among six climbers missing and presumed dead in the
worst accident in three decades on Washington's Mount Rainier,
the company said on Monday as search efforts for the group were
scaled back.
The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said Vice
President Uday Marty had been among the climbers who likely fell
about 3,300 feet (1,000 metres) from the north face of the
mountain while they were ascending last week, caught in an
avalanche of snow, rock and other debris.
"We are in contact with the appropriate authorities and we
are providing support in this difficult time to Uday's wife and
other members of his family," Intel said, describing Marty as an
accomplished engineer who was vice president and managing
director for Intel South East Asia.
Rescue workers previously scaled back the search because of
dangerous conditions, and a park spokeswoman said on Monday the
operation had begun moving to a "limited continuous search
effort" that would rely on aircraft deployed in the area for
other tasks to check the site periodically.
Mount Rainier National Park spokeswoman Fawn Bauer said
there were no plans to deploy ground searchers because of the
risk of falling ice and rock. Park officials said previously
there was no certainty a recovery was possible given the
location.
The climbing party, including two guides from Seattle's
Alpine Ascents International, set off last Monday for a five-day
trek intended to take them up one of the toughest ascents of the
ice-covered 14,100-foot (4,298-metre) massif.
They were last heard from via satellite phone on Wednesday
evening, when they had reached a height of 12,800 feet (3,900
metres). The identities of the climbers have not been officially
released.
(Additional reporting by Jimmy Lovaas in Seattle; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)