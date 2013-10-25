WASHINGTON Oct 25 Seven people were injured at Washington's Howard University on Friday when a crowd tried to ram a gate during the school's homecoming weekend, a police spokesman said.

"We got a call of a large crowd ramming the gate" at 3:17 p.m, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said of the historically black university.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries and five other people were hurt, the spokesman said. He had no other details about the incident or the extent of injuries.

A spokesman for the university was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alden Bentley)