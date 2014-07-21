By Robin Respaut
| July 21
July 21 High state and local taxes and a paucity
of storefront licenses mean revenue from legalized marijuana
sales in Washington state could be minimal this year, according
to Moody's Investor Service.
Stores opened this month in Washington, where the second
state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana forecast
it will collect $51.2 million in revenues during the upcoming
2015-17 biennial budget. But Moody's said on Monday that
marketplace competition and supply challenges could mean lower
than anticipated sales.
Washington's excise tax of 25 percent and sales taxes of 9.6
percent might deter consumers, the ratings agency warned.
Colorado, the country's first state to legalize recreational
marijuana, charges a 15 percent excise tax and 12.9 percent
consumer sales tax.
"The state's recreational marijuana market has a burdensome
tax structure for consumers," Moody's said, adding residents
might prefer to purchase marijuana from a medical dispensary,
which requires a recommendation from a licensed marijuana
doctor.
"Many patients have reported that obtaining this annually
renewable recommendation is fairly easy."
The availability of recreational marijuana might also be
limited because Washington has issued only seven percent of the
available licenses for retailers (24 of 334 licenses), largely
due to a backlog of applications and the stringent requirements
to pass a state inspection, Moody's reported.
Most of the revenues from recreational marijuana sales in
Washington are slated to go toward enforcement, treatment
programs and marijuana education and health services. About 19
percent of the collected revenues will be directed to the
state's general fund.
Alaska and Oregon are considering measures for recreational
sales.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)