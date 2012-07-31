* Two campaign workers, consultant have pleaded guilty
* Gray was elected Washington's mayor in 2010
* "The lunatics were minding the asylum," analyst says
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, July 31 Even as the District of
Columbia is doing better than it has in decades, a campaign
finance scandal is threatening to bring down the man in charge
of the U.S. capital's local government -- Mayor Vincent Gray.
Two campaign workers and a consultant have pleaded guilty in
an ongoing federal probe into the 2010 election, when Gray
pledged to return integrity to city hall. His ratings dropping,
the mayor is resisting calls by some council members to quit.
Gray, a Democrat, is not alleged to have been involved in or
known about the events behind the scandal. But the affair
reflects a culture of ingrained municipal corruption in the
city, which is under unprecedented scrutiny by newly aggressive
prosecutors, analysts said.
"The lunatics were minding the asylum. Now we have a
situation where literally there is a new sheriff in town," said
Chuck Thies, a political analyst and columnist.
The district, which is home to the U.S. Capitol and the White
House, is under the district of the U.S. Congress and not part
of any state.
The finance scandal is casting a cloud over Gray's office
amid an economic and demographic boom for the city of 618,000
people.
With steady growth and a flourishing cultural scene,
Washington ranked second behind Houston in a Forbes.com ranking
of the coolest places to live in the United States.
The once-a-decade Census in 2010 recorded the District's
first upturn in population in 60 years, driven by an influx of
young professionals and immigrants.
The murder rate is at levels not seen since the 1960s.
Unemployment is dropping, though still above the national
average at 9.1 percent.
After wooing by Gray, retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
is planning to open its first outlets in the District.
"SHADOW CAMPAIGN"
As part of the campaign scandal, two Gray aides have pleaded
guilty over a scheme to pay a minor mayoral candidate to
disparage incumbent Adrian Fenty in the 2010 Democratic mayoral
primary.
A former consultant pleaded guilty in July for her role in
helping to hide and spend about $650,000 in undisclosed campaign
funds from a city contractor.
U.S. Attorney Ronald Machen Jr, who has spearheaded the
federal probe, has said the 2010 race hid a "shadow campaign"
that featured cash concealed from voters.
Gray easily won the primary, the key to victory in the
overwhelmingly Democratic city, and cruised to a win in the
general election.
In another blow to Gray, the Washington Post reported on
July 23 that his campaign kept a database with the identities of
almost 6,000 public housing residents it targeted in
get-out-the-vote efforts.
Legal experts told the Post the list appeared to be an
unauthorized use of private government information.
A Washington Post poll in July found only 29 percent of city
residents approved of how Gray was doing his job. Fifty-four
percent thought he should quit.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Gray, a youthful-looking 69, is keeping up a steady schedule
of meetings and community events despite the allegations.
Cutting a ribbon on a business improvement project last week
amid sweltering heat, Gray told about 100 applauding supporters
that its bicycle lanes and gas and power lines were a model for
the city.
He later turned aside questions from a Reuters reporter
about the allegations, saying: "Let's not break into this, OK?
Let's focus on this."
Asked how Gray was dealing with the scandal, spokesman Pedro
Ribeiro said: "He continues to maintain the same schedule of
running a city, and a healthy city at that."
The campaign charges are the latest in a long line of
District scandals that include Mayor Marion Barry's conviction
on a drug charge in 1990 -- he is now on the City Council -- and
the 2008 conviction of a tax official for embezzling almost $50
million.
In June, Kwame Brown, the former council chairman, pleaded
guilty to bank fraud and violating finance laws as part of his
2008 campaign. Another councilman pleaded guilty in January to
stealing more than $350,000 in city funds.
Thies, the analyst, said the cloud over Gray was a result of
increased federal and press scrutiny, infighting over city
contracts and a political "old guard" that has failed to keep up
with changing times.
Dorothy Brizill, founder of DC Watch, a government watchdog
organization, called the current allegations "really over the
top."
"Nobody blows the whistle (on corruption) and it goes on for
years," she said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)