WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Builder Tutor Perini Corp
has won a $9.6 million contract to repair earthquake
damage to the Washington Monument, the National Park Service
said on Wednesday.
The award of the contract to Perini Management Services Inc,
a Tutor Perini unit, allows repair work on the Washington
landmark to begin, the agency said in a statement.
Repairs are expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Scaffolding will sheathe the 555-foot-high (169.2-meter-high)
structure during the work.
The marble and granite monument to George Washington, the
first U.S. president, was widely damaged by a 5.8 magnitude
earthquake on Aug. 23, 2011.
The structure sustained cracks and loosened pieces of stone
and lost mortar when it was shaken. The monument has been closed
since the quake.
Repairs have been completed on the monument's elevator,
which was severely damaged, the statement said.
Congress has appropriated $7.5 million for the work. The
amount was matched by David Rubenstein, the billionaire
co-founder of Washington's Carlyle Group, a private
equity firm.
The rest of the $15 million will go toward a completed
damage assessment, construction management, a contingency fund
and overhead, among other things, the statement said.