SEATTLE, March 2 A coalition of environmental
groups sued the Port of Seattle on Monday to stop the lease of a
terminal to Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Arctic oil drilling
fleet, arguing a proper environmental review was never
conducted, court records showed.
Earthjustice, along with other groups including the Sierra
Club, filed the suit in a Washington state court, alleging the
drilling operation was substantially different from the
terminal's prior use, meaning an environmental review had to be
done under state law.
The complaint against the port and Foss Maritime Co, which
would work for Shell under the two-year lease, also alleged that
officials reached the arrangement without public disclosure and
that the fleet could pollute the area's water.
"The Port shut out the public and subverted laws that are
designed to foster an informed public assessment of
controversial proposals like this one," Earthjustice Managing
Attorney Patti Goldman said in a statement.
Shell, Europe's largest energy firm, is intent on restarting
its Arctic drilling campaign in Alaska's Chukchi Sea this
summer. It was suspended in early 2013 following the grounding
of a drilling rig.
"We have received a shoreline substantial development permit
exemption from the City of Seattle for this use," Port of
Seattle spokesman Peter McGraw said in a statement, adding that
officials had not yet reviewed the suit.
"The Port of Seattle believes it has complied with all
necessary environmental requirements," McGraw said.
Foss did not immediately respond to request for comment but
company spokesman Paul Queary told the Puget Sound Business
Journal that activity at the terminal would actually decline
under the plan.
Late last year, drilling contractor Noble Corp Plc
paid $12.2 million to settle felony charges by the U.S.
Department of Justice related to safety, environmental and
record keeping violations on vessels in Arctic waters in 2012
while working as a contractor for Shell.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Curtis
Skinner; Editing by David Holmes)