WASHINGTON May 6 An official at the U.S. agency
that regulates mortgage fund distributors Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac allegedly threatened to kill its former acting head last
week and is now facing felony charges, according to police and
court documents.
Richard Hornsby, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's chief
operating officer, was angered by an issue regarding job
performance ratings and made violent remarks on April 29 to
another employee, in which he threatened former acting director
Edward DeMarco, a source familiar with the incident told
Reuters.
Hornsby said he would "blow the brains (of DeMarco) and then
off himself," a Metropolitan Police Department report said.
After learning of the threat, DeMarco was escorted from the
agency headquarters to a secure location, according to the
police report.
DeMarco, who left the agency as previously planned on April
30, declined to comment on the matter. A spokesman for the
agency said he could not comment on a personnel matter.
Hornsby was arrested and appeared before D.C. Superior Court
on April 30, and was released on bond with a restraining order
to keep him from approaching DeMarco, according to court
documents. He faces felony charges.
The incident and charges were first reported by the Wall
Street Journal on Tuesday.
Hornsby started at the agency in 2011 after working 26 years
at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. DeMarco served as
the agency's acting head from August 2009 until this January,
when he agreed to stay on until May to help the new director,
Mel Watt, in the transition.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards and Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)