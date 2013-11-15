SEATTLE Nov 15 A 43-year-old Washington state
woman was arrested after a bomb was found in a vehicle parked in
front of a hospital roughly 30 miles outside of Seattle, the
Bremerton Police Department said on Thursday.
Police said in a statement that officers were sent to the
Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton at roughly 7:30 a.m. local
time and found an "object that looked like an improvised
explosive device" in a vehicle parked in front of the emergency
room entrance.
The Washington State Patrol bomb squad removed the device.
Police arrested the woman, who was to be held at a local
jail on $100,000 bail, police said.
The bomb squad was sent to search the woman's home in nearby
Poulsbo, a city of roughly 9,000 people and police there
evacuated an unknown number of neighboring residences.
It was not immediately known if police found additional
devices or why the woman had the bomb in her possession and what
her intentions were.
Hospital officials could not immediately be reached for
comment but Carolyn Partlow, a nurse supervisor at the 257-bed
hospital, said she heard that "one of the patients came in and
said there was bomb in a car".
Bremerton is a city of roughly 39,000 west of Seattle in the
Puget Sound area.
