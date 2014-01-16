UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OLYMPIA, Wash. Jan 16 Cities in Washington state may still opt to ban or regulate marijuana businesses within their municipal boundaries despite a voter-approved state law legalizing recreational pot, the state attorney general said on Thursday.
Washington state and Colorado became the first U.S. states to legalize recreational marijuana following voter referendums in 2012, but Attorney General Robert Ferguson said in a formal opinion that the law did not require counties, cities or towns to allow such businesses to operate locally. (Reporting By Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Wash.; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources