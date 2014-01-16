OLYMPIA, Wash. Jan 16 Cities in Washington state may still opt to ban or regulate marijuana businesses within their municipal boundaries despite a voter-approved state law legalizing recreational pot, the state attorney general said on Thursday.

Washington state and Colorado became the first U.S. states to legalize recreational marijuana following voter referendums in 2012, but Attorney General Robert Ferguson said in a formal opinion that the law did not require counties, cities or towns to allow such businesses to operate locally. (Reporting By Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Wash.; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)