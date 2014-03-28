March 28 A prolonged drought in California could
lead to ratings downgrades on the state's water and public power
utilities unless they show a willingness to raise prices,
according to a report by Fitch Ratings.
"Ratings could eventually be pressured if the severity and
duration of this drought were to result in sustained (more than
one year) weakness in utility credit quality," Fitch said in a
report on the California drought.
California is experiencing one of the worst droughts on
record and Jerry Brown, its governor, has declared a state of
emergency.
Fitch says water sales are expected to decline due to calls
for conservation. Although water and public power utilities are
in a strong operational and financial position for the next
year, Fitch says, a sustained decline in margins or reserve
levels due to the drought could pressure ratings.
An ability to raise rates will also be key if the drought
persists, Fitch says. "A utility's ability and willingness to
exercise its rate flexibility and recover lost revenues will be
a key rating factor in assessing any impact on ratings," the
report says.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by James Dalgleish)