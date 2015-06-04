(Adds 'from fracking' to headline)
By Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 4 Fracking has not led to
widespread, systemic pollution of drinking water, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday in a
long-awaited study, though it warned that certain drilling
activities could pose potential risks.
The study, five years in the making, found some drinking
water vulnerabilities to hydraulic fracturing, such as where
supplies were scarce and where fracturing took place directly
into underground drinking water sources, but overall saw little
impact from the drilling technique.
In its review of data sources "available to the agency," the
EPA study, requested by Congress, found specific instances where
fracking affected water sources but found that they were small
relative to the overall number of fracking sites around the
United States.
"EPA's draft assessment will give state regulators, tribes
and local communities and industry around the country a critical
resource to identify how best to protect public health and their
drinking water resources," Dr. Thomas Burke, EPA's science
advisor and deputy assistant administrator of EPA's Office of
Research and Development, said in a statement.
Other vulnerabilities to water supplies can occur in
inadequately cased or cemented wells which result in migration
of gases and liquids underground, and when inadequately treated
wastewater is discharged into the resource, the statement said.
The draft study will undergo external review by the public
and the agency's Science Advisory Board and is due to be
finalized by next year.
To view the executive summary of the report, please see: 1.usa.gov/1HN3mZX
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)