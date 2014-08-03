* Toledo mayor says testing shows falling toxin levels
* Residents drive to other states to stock up on water
* Chicago starts extra testing on Lake Michigan water
By George Tanber
TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug 3 Health authorities tested
water for toxins in Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday as some 400,000
people remained without safe drinking water for a second day
following the discovery of high toxin levels from algae on Lake
Erie.
Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins said some sampling showed
decreased toxin levels but results from further tests would not
be known until later in the day. The city is waiting on water
samples being analyzed at Environmental Protection Agency labs
in Cincinnati.
"All I can tell you is that everything is trending in a very
positive direction," Collins told reporters, but he added that
he could not predict when water would be safe to drink.
About 500,000 people get water from the contaminated source
but about 100,000 residents of some communities have backup
water supply systems, said city of Toledo spokeswoman Lisa Ward.
Toledo Public Utilities Director Edward Moore said a plan is
in place to swiftly flush the system of contaminated water once
the water supply is deemed safe. Residents will be advised how
long to run water in their homes to clear pipes of contaminated
water.
Health officials sent samples to several laboratories after
finding Lake Erie, which provides the bulk of the area's
drinking water, may have been affected by a "harmful algal
bloom," Ohio Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman Heidi
Griesmer said.
Ohio Governor John Kasich declared a state of emergency on
Saturday for the state's fourth-largest city and surrounding
counties. The city and other agencies have established sites
where bottled water is being distributed free to the public.
"Everybody needs to stay cool and calm," Kasich told a news
conference on Sunday. "We're going to learn from this and make
improvements."
SEEKING SAFE WATER
Many residents drove to other states in search of fresh
water as stores rapidly sold out of bottled water.
Jeff Hauter of Toledo drove to a Walmart in suburban Detroit
where he bought 18 gallons and four cases of water. He said he
ran into others from the Toledo area loading up their vehicles.
Algal blooms in Lake Erie are fairly common, typically in
the summer, state emergency operations spokesman Chris
Abbruzzese said. Potentially dangerous algal blooms, or rapid
increases in algae levels, are caused by high amounts of
nitrogen and phosphorous.
Those nutrients can come from runoff of excessively
fertilized fields and lawns or from malfunctioning septic
systems or livestock pens, city officials said.
Drinking the contaminated water can affect the liver and
cause diarrhea, nausea, numbness or dizziness, officials said.
Boiling will not destroy the toxins.
The water should not be used for drinking, making infant
formula or ice, brushing teeth or preparing food, the governor's
office said. It also should not be given to pets, but hand
washing is safe and adults can shower in it, officials said.
In response to the Toledo crisis, Chicago began additional
precautionary testing on Lake Michigan water, a city spokeswoman
said.
(Reporting by George Tanber in Toledo, Alex Dobuzinskis in Los
Angeles, Kevin Murphy in Kansas City and Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago; Writing by Curtis Skinner and Kevin Murphy; Editing by
Jane Baird, Tom Heneghan and Mohammad Zargham)