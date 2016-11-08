NEW YORK Nov 8 Faced with implementing the U.S.
Labor Department's rule governing retirement accounts, Wall
Street wealth managers must decide whether to forego revenue or
spend more to comply, and the biggest players in the market are
coming down on opposite sides.
In the works since 2011, the so-called fiduciary rule aims
to eliminate conflicts of interest in the financial advice
Americans receive on their retirement accounts by requiring
firms to change how brokers get paid.
At issue is whether to maintain "transactional" accounts
that charge clients a commission for every trade, rather than a
flat fee based on assets. The new rule, which takes effect next
April, makes it more difficult and expensive to put retirement
assets into transactional accounts. The goal was to eliminate
the possibility that wealth managers could pad their commissions
by making trades clients do not need.
Firms are therefore choosing whether to get rid of those
accounts entirely, or spend the time and money required to prove
the transactions are in the best interests of their clients. Two
major players have already chosen their paths.
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch has begun
cutting off parts of its business that butt up against the rule.
The bank's third-quarter wealth management revenue fell 1.6
percent from last year partly because of a drop in commissions
from brokerage accounts, Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio
said last month.
Chief rival Morgan Stanley is making changes that
will allow advisers to work within the rule's confines by
creating new contracts, re-training advisors and updating
supervisory software. It is adjusting operations in line with
the best interest contract exemption, known in the industry as
"the BIC exemption."
The bank has not yet said how much compliance will cost,
though it expects a "significant investment," spokesman James
Wiggins said.
"Merrill is taking the short-term hit now for the long-term
pay off later," said Paul Ellenbogen, Morningstar's head of
global regulatory solutions. "Morgan Stanley is buying time."
Raymond James, Edward Jones and Ameriprise Financial
Inc are aligned with Morgan Stanley's strategy, while
Commonwealth Financial shares BofA-Merrill's.
Wealth businesses of Wells Fargo & Co and UBS Group
AG have not yet announced changes specific to the
fiduciary rule. Combined with Morgan Stanley and Merrill, those
top four firms, along with several private banks, manage
three-quarters of all high net worth assets in the United
States, according to analytics firm Cerulli Associates.
PROFIT PRESSURE
Broadly speaking, the fiduciary rule is expected to hurt
profits in the short term, regardless of the strategy firms
choose. In interviews, seven analysts and industry consultants
said there are good arguments for keeping or eliminating
transactional accounts, and much depends on how a business is
set up.
For instance, 10 percent of the $2 trillion in client assets
BofA-Merrill manages are affected by the fiduciary rule,
Donofrio said. Morgan Stanley has more to lose. Roughly 59
percent of its $2.1 trillion in client assets are in
transactional accounts, although that includes accounts not
affected by the fiduciary rule.
"The BIC route is more costly," said Arjun Saxena, who works
with wealth and asset management clients as a principal in PwC's
consulting business. "It means incremental costs. But (these
firms) are doing it because of what the revenue implications of
not doing it would be."
Even before the Labor Department handed down the fiduciary
rule this year, transactional accounts had begun to fall out of
favor.
The structure can encourage advisers to trade more to earn
bigger commissions, whether or not the trades are necessary. In
extreme cases, some brokers have been known to "churn" accounts
to juice profits.
Fee-based accounts, on the other hand, produce more income
for a firm as clients' assets grow, better aligning their
interests. The average adviser managed 40 percent of client
assets in fee-based accounts last year, up from 26 percent in
2011, according to Toronto-based analytics firm PriceMetrix. The
fiduciary rule stands to accelerate that trend.
BEST INTEREST FIRST
The fiduciary rule's primary requirement is that financial
advisors put clients' best interests first. If a brokerage
maintains transactional accounts, it must explain the fee
structure, and get clients to sign a contract confirming it is
acting in their best interest, thus the "BIC exemption."
Although transactional accounts have developed a bad rap,
proponents argue that there are some investors who benefit from
them. A client with less money invested may pay less in a
transaction-based account than a fee-based one. If that client
were charged for advice, he or she would pay more than what one
transaction fee would cost.
Still, it may be tough to explain changes to clients and to
understand them as an adviser, said Danny Sarch, an industry
recruiter. He cited language in the rule that advises firms to
charge a "reasonable" fee for clients at firms that use the BIC
exemption.
"What the heck is reasonable?" Sarch said. "Reasonable is in
the (mind) of the beholder."
Morgan Stanley has said it is keeping transactional accounts
to give clients more options, and characterized the decision as
an endorsement of its advisers' professionalism.
Meanwhile, BofA-Merrill Lynch recently unveiled a new
advertising campaign seizing on the awkwardness of discussing
best-interest exemptions with clients, using the tagline: "We're
committed to your best interest. Not the status quo."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)