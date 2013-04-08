WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Navy said on Monday
it will deploy for the first time a laser weapon on one of its
ships that could be capable of shooting down drones and
disabling vessels.
"The future is here," said Peter Morrison at the Office of
Naval Research's Solid-State Laser Technology Maturation
Program.
The weapon is being billed as a step toward transforming
warfare. Since it runs on electricity, it can fire as long as
there is power at a cost of less than $1 dollar per shot.
"Compare that to the hundreds of thousands of dollars it
costs to fire a missile, and you can begin to see the merits of
this capability," Chief of Naval Research Rear Admiral Matthew
Klunder, said in a statement.
The prototype, which one official said cost between $31
million and $32 million to make, will be installed aboard the
USS Ponce, which is being used as a floating base in the Middle
East, sometime in fiscal year 2014, which begins in October.
A Navy video showing the laser shooting down a drone can be
seen at youtu.be/OmoldX1wKYQ
Klunder said the Navy expects that someday incoming missiles
will not be able to "simply outmaneuver" a highly accurate laser
beam traveling at the speed of light.
A new report from the Congressional Research Service praises
the laser technology but also notes drawbacks, including the
potential it could accidentally hit satellites or aircraft.
Weather also affects lasers.
"Lasers might not work well, or at all, in rain or fog,
preventing lasers from being an all-weather solution," it said
in its report issued on March 14.
