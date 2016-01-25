WASHINGTON Jan 25 Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday there were "several days" of cleanup still ahead after a storm dumped two feet (61 cm) of snow in the U.S. capital and urged residents to stay home if they can.

The Washington metro system, on limited service early on Monday, will open all its stations within the city at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), Bowser said. "It's important to know that the roads are still dangerous," she said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon)