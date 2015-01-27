(Adds TIAA-CREF and Coach Inc) Jan 26 Some companies on the U.S. East Coast closed early and are keeping watch on a major blizzard that hit the region on Monday. The storm has led to the postponement of at least two conferences and quarterly results of several companies, including EMC Corp. The New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and BATS Global Markets were open on Monday and expect to be open on Tuesday. Company Impact on Monday and Contingency plans Tuesday JPMorgan Chase & Co Closed New York City-area branches at 3 p.m. on Monday and will stay closed through Tuesday. Some Long Island branches closed earlier on Monday. About 1,000 Chase branches affected Wells Fargo & Co Shut 150 branches in "Sandbagging" branches in shore towns such New York and as Ocean City, New Jersey and Oceanside, New Connecticut and 300 York. branches in New Jersey at 4 p.m. on Monday, and will stay closed until Wednesday Bank of America Corp Branches in impacted Encouraging employees to work with managers region closed by 4 on safety. Options include working from p.m. on Monday, Long home, leaving early or securing local Island branches lodging. closed by 3 p.m. Early closing for some centers in Connecticut and New Jersey Citigroup Inc Closed New York Increasing staff at call centers to handle City-area branches customer queries during storm. at 3 p.m. on Monday; expected to open on Tuesday. Boston branches closed early on Monday and to stay closed on Tuesday McGraw Hill Employees asked to take laptops home on Financial Inc Monday. Employees living at a distance leaving early on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group No office closure as Operations teams monitoring the storm. Inc of Monday morning Company will stay open for business and have a mix of people working from home and various offices. Morgan Stanley No office closure as Employees and managers to take a call and of Monday morning employees can work from home if needed. Vanguard Group No office closure as Has generators to ensure critical business of Monday morning functions can continue. Maintaining client service staff in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Scottsdale, Arizona, to enable business to continue if there is bad weather in one of those places. Employees to discuss flexible work options with managers, including work from home options. American Lower Manhattan Has business continuity plans, including the International Group office remains open option to allow employees to work from home. Inc Wells Capital No office closure as Has "multiple redundancies in place". Management of Monday morning Eaton Vance Corp Monday was "business Few employees to stay overnight in Boston as usual" hotels for on-site time-sensitive functions through Monday night and into Tuesday. Most employees to work from home on Tuesday. New York Life Encouraging employees to take laptops home in anticipation of working at home on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Monitoring the approaching storm, and Services Group Inc encouraging employees to work from home. Contingency plans include reserving hotel rooms near offices. Invesco New York and Boston Employees being advised to exercise judgment scheduled to be open about traveling to office and may work on Tuesday with remotely if necessary. normal business hours TIAA-CREF Activated business continuity plans which include rolling workload to alternate locations, allowing potentially impacted employees to work remotely and in some cases having them staying at hotels Loomis, Sayles & Co Offices worldwide Has made arrangements for essential staff in and at One Financial trading, settlements and elsewhere to stay Center and Westboro in Boston and come to office on Tuesday. were open on Monday Other Boston staff who cannot be on-site to work remotely on Tuesday. Events Status United Technologies Corp Scheduled for Jan. 27. Moved up to Jan. fourth-quarter results and conference call 26. Coach Inc second-quarter results and Scheduled for Jan. 27. Postponed to Jan. conference call 29. EMC Corp fourth-quarter results and Scheduled for Jan. 28. Postponed to Jan. conference call 29. Haemonetics Corp third-quarter Scheduled for Jan. 28. Postponed to Jan. results and conference call 29. Boston Properties Inc fourth-quarter Results scheduled for Jan. 27, postponed results and conference call to Jan. 29. Call postponed to Jan 30. 2015 BSAS market dinner of the Boston Scheduled for Jan. 27. Postponed. Security Analysts Society, with Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz UBS CIO Global Forum Scheduled for Jan. 28. Postponed. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc annual Scheduled for this week. Meeting to be claims department meeting held as planned, but travel plans for employees adjusted. New York Community Bancorp Inc Scheduled for Jan. 28, postponed to Jan. fourth-quarter results and conference call 29. Abiomed Inc third-quarter results Scheduled for Jan. 27, postponed to Jan. and conference call 28. Municipal bond conference organized by Bond Scheduled for Jan. 27. Postponed to Feb. Buyer magazine 18. (Compiled by Avik Das and Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David Henry, Luciana Lopez, David Randall, Jennifer Ablan, Peter Rudegeair, Megan Davies, Ashley Lau, Jed Horowitz and Lauren LaCapra in New York, Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Simon Jennings and Lisa Shumaker)