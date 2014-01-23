CHICAGO Jan 23 Bitterly cold weather slowed
grain and livestock shipments around the central United States
on Thursday and threatened to damage the dormant winter wheat
crop, sending futures prices higher, industry sources and
meteorologists said.
Temperatures plunged to the single-digits to below zero
Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and even
colder conditions were expected early next week, forecasters
said.
Cash premiums for corn delivered to processing plants and
grain elevators climbed as the cold weather stalled truck and
rail shipments. Ice buildup on rivers impeded movement of grain
barges from the heart of the farm belt to Gulf Coast export
terminals.
The second brutal blast of cold to hit the region this month
raised concerns about the dormant winter wheat crop. Snow in the
northern and eastern Midwest this weekend could help insulate
plants from yield-sapping winterkill, but snow cover in some
other areas might not be enough.
"Snow cover will remain quite thin across the western
Midwest and eastern Plains, and some winterkill damage is
currently expected there by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings,"
said Don Keeney, senior agricultural meteorologist with MDA
Weather Services.
"The highest risks will be across central Illinois, northern
Missouri, and eastern Nebraska as lows are expected to dip to -5
to -10," added Keeney. "Thus, some damage is likely to wheat in
about a quarter of the Midwest belt and about 10 percent of the
Plains belt."
U.S. wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
rallied to a one-week high on crop damage worries.
ICY RIVERS
Though consistent barge traffic this winter has kept a
narrow shipping channel largely open on the Illinois River, ice
buildup has slowed navigation and increased dangers to boats.
Barge traffic was breaking up surface ice, but the ice floes
were stacking up and refreezing in larger blocks at locks and
dams, known in river parlance as gorging, making the locks more
difficult to open and close.
At least two barges containing liquid urea fertilizer were
taking on water after their hulls were ruptured by heavy ice
near Havana, Illinois, on Thursday morning, said U.S. Coast
Guard spokesman Colin Fogarty.
The barges were not discharging the chemical into the river
and the vessels were removed from the shipping channel so the
river there remains open, he said.
Traffic was restricted to one-way for 10 miles near Peoria,
Illinois, because ice has narrowed the shipping lane.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was restricting the width
of barge tows passing through Illinois River locks due to the
ice buildup so larger tows need to be broken into pieces, which
more than doubles the locking time.
"While the ice is slowing things down, the river continues
to move and products are still getting from Chicago to St. Louis
and everywhere else in between," Fogarty said.
Spot cash premiums for corn barges delivered to the Gulf
Coast climbed to the highest since early December as exporters
scrambled for supplies to meet near term loading commitments.
Gulf exporters were also struggling to find enough near-term
soymeal barges to meet the current strong pace of demand, with
very few barges offered until late February.
CORN BASIS JUMPS
Bitter winter weather also slowed the movement of truck
loads of grain around the Midwest, sending corn basis bids up by
1 to 3 cents a bushel at some ethanol plants and river elevators
on Thursday morning.
Grain handlers reported some difficulty operating frozen
equipment such as grain conveyor belts, but disruptions were
minor compared to those during a more brutal blast of winter
weather two weeks ago.
The early January polar vortex resulted in power outages and
equipment failure at soy processing plants in Indiana and Ohio,
and triggered the largest weekly drop in U.S. corn-ethanol
production on record dating back to 2010.
This week's cold also had less impact on Midwest hog
producers and pork processors, although some farmers delayed
deliveries of animals to slaughter plants.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Thursday's hog
slaughter at 434,000 head, up from 423,000 head a week ago.
"I understand the weather hasn't had any major impact on our
operations," said Worth Sparkman, spokesman for the country's
largest meat processor Tyson Foods Inc.