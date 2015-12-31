(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By P.J. Huffstutter and Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO Dec 30 U.S. grain farmers scrambled to
find shelter for their crops and handlers hunted for alternative
transportation routes, as widespread floods shut waterways from
Illinois to Missouri and spurred a surge in physical prices of
corn and soybeans.
The sudden jump in prices could complicate a months-long
stand-off between farmers who are unwilling to sell their bumper
crop at low prices and buyers who have refused to budge on their
cash offers amid plentiful supplies.
It could also further curb export demand, with U.S. traders
struggling to compete with their cheaper Latin American rivals.
Cash premiums for soybeans in the U.S. barge market,
jumped to as high as 70 cents per bushel on Wednesday, their
loftiest since mid-November as the rapidly rising waters forced
the Coast Guard to shut a five-mile section of the Mississippi
River, including the harbor at St. Louis, traders told Reuters.
Surcharges for corn hit 49 cents on Wednesday, up
almost a third from 37 cents a week ago and the highest in
nearly three weeks. Premiums are paid on top of the benchmark
futures prices for physical delivery.
Fear of flooded fields and soggy grain piles had some
farmers rushing to sell their grains to local buyers, or
deciding it would be worth the monthly fees to move it off their
farms and store it at grain elevators with bins built on higher
ground.
Some grain elevators in southeastern Missouri and
southwestern Illinois were having a tough time keeping up with
truck traffic this week, according to farmer tweets.
"'Lines are crazy today. U would think it's ten dollar corn'
quote of the day while hauling from potential flooded area to
elevator," tweeted Danny Brewer, a corn, wheat and soybean
farmer in Southwestern Illinois.
Further south, near the U.S. Gulf Coast, some elevators and
cooperatives were so worried about interruptions to barge grain
deliveries they tried to secure local grain supplies by offering
to pay more for them. It is not known if they found any buyers.
Cash bids for soybeans rose by 10 cents per bushel, and
corn bids increased by 5 cents per bushel, at some grain
handlers in the Louisiana and southern Mississippi River areas,
said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy
Transportation Coalition.
"Everyone's coming up with contingency plans," Steenhoek
said. "The elevators and cooperatives, they have all these
orders they're obligated to fulfill. ... They're worried about
filling these orders."
Even food manufacturers may be feeling the pain of the
sudden flooding.
Two Illinois flour mills near the Mississippi River operated
by Ardent Mills, the largest U.S. flour miller, were closed
because of flooding.
Ardent, operated jointly by Cargill Inc, ConAgra
Foods Inc and CHS Inc, told Reuters on
Wednesday it is working to supply customers' needs. But the
mills in Chester and Alton will remain closed until the waters
recede, a spokeswoman said.
That is unlikely to happen this week. On Wednesday evening,
the U.S. Coast Guard said high waters will force it to close a
76-mile (122.3 km) stretch of the Mississippi River downstream
from Chester, near one of the mills.
TRAINS, BARGES
With much of the river north of St. Louis already shut for
the season, grain companies have been unloading trains at St.
Louis and then using barges bound for the Gulf.
With the harbor now temporarily closed, shippers are
diverting trains from St. Louis to other terminals in Cairo and
Metropolis, both in Illinois.
Shippers there are loading barges on the lower Ohio River,
and then traveling to a still-open part of the Mississippi River
at the confluence at Cairo, traders said.
On Wednesday, waters were continuing to rise on the Ohio and
on the Mississippi south of Cairo, even as the waters had
started to recede further upstream.
Still, said Christopher Pince, public affairs officer with
the Coast Guard in Louisville, Kentucky, "we're dealing with
extremely high waters so the Coast Guard is recommending
(vessels) proceed with extreme caution."
(Reporting by P.J Huffstutter and Michael Hirtzer; Additional
reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Andrew Hay)