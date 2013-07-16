NEW YORK, July 16 The northeastern United States sweltered on Tuesday under a scorching summer heat wave, complete with stagnant, sticky air and no winds for relief, forecasters said.

Even in a summer already filled with stretches of very hot weather, this week will be stubbornly brutal, with no relief in sight until the weekend brings thunderstorms, they said.

"Plain and simple, this week may feel the worst of any week for this summer in the Northeast," said Accuweather.com meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"The I-95 region will be a virtual sauna bath," he said.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and Long Island.

A heat advisory is issued if the heat index -- a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature -- reaches 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 40 degrees Centigrade), it said.

The NWS warned of the dangers of heat-related illnesses and to be on the lookout for signs of fatigue, sunstroke, muscle cramps and heat exhaustion.

Through Friday, areas such as Baltimore, Washington, Hartford, Connecticut and Philadelphia can expect temperatures in the high 90s F (mid 30s C).

"A lack of a breeze in the humid conditions at night will make it very rough in urban areas without air conditioning or a fan," Sosnowski said.

The thunderstorms predicted for Friday and Saturday are likely to be severe, forecasters warned.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Kenneth Barry)