(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 16 Unusually mild weather across the
United States this autumn has sharply reduced heating demand and
contributed to the substantial oversupply of both natural gas
and heating oil.
Heating demand has been 27 percent lower than the long-term
average so far this heating season according to the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Temperatures have been above normal every week since the
beginning of September and heating demand has been
correspondingly lower than usual (tmsnrt.rs/1X1Y1WK).
The heating season runs from July 1 through until June 30 of
the following year.
NOAA estimates heating demand by comparing the temperature
in each area with a baseline of 65 degrees Fahrenheit, and then
weighting the differences by the population.
Mild weather has coincided with strong growth in supply of
both natural gas and heating oil this year and contributed to a
big rise in the amount of both fuels in storage.
The amount of gas in working storage hit a record 3.978
trillion cubic feet last week, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
Gas inventories were 7 percent higher than normal for the
time of year and 10 percent higher than at the same point in
2014.
Stocks of distillate fuel oil have also risen strongly.
Distillate is used for both transport (diesel) and space heating
(heating oil).
Most of the demand for heating oil comes from states on the
U.S. East Coast, also known as Petroleum Administration for
Defense District 1 (PADD 1).
PADD 1 stocks have climbed to 61 million barrels, which is 4
million barrels higher than normal at this time of year and 21
million barrels higher than in 2014.
Diesel demand has also been hit by the weakness of freight
across the country as well as lower demand from oil fields.
As a result, spot prices for both gas and distillate have
been pushed lower. In trading last month, gas prices sank to
their lowest level since 2012 and before that 2002.
Wholesale diesel prices, which normally trade at a
substantial premium as winter approaches, are trading at just 14
cents per gallon above gasoline, compared with a long-term
average of 28 cents at this time of year and 37 cents in 2014.
