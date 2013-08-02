Aug 2 The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season will
see above-average activity, but cooler ocean waters may make it
harder for storms to form, a leading U.S. hurricane forecasting
team said on Friday.
Forecasters at the Colorado State University slightly
lowered their forecast for the season, predicting eight
hurricanes, with three developing into major hurricanes of
Category 3 or higher on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity
scale.
In June, they forecast nine hurricanes, with four of them
strengthening to major status.
The team also lowered the probability a major hurricane will
make landfall on the U.S. coastline to 64 percent from 72
percent.
The forecasters maintained their outlook that the hurricane
season, which began June 1 and runs until Nov. 30, will likely
see 18 named tropical storms. Four named storms have formed so
far this year, although none of them have strengthened into
hurricanes.
An average season brings 12 tropical storms, with six
hurricanes and three major hurricanes in the Atlantic, Caribbean
and Gulf of Mexico, according to CSU.
"While the tropical Atlantic remains warmer than normal, it
has cooled somewhat in the eastern portion of the basin," said
Phil Klotzbach, who heads the CSU team.
"However, it appears that the chances of an El Nino event
this summer and fall are unlikely," he added.
The El Nino weather pattern, marked by a warming of the
tropical Pacific, tends to bring shearing winds that deter
hurricane formation in the Atlantic.
In May, the U.S. government's top climate agency warned in
an annual forecast this year's season could be "extremely
active" with 13 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 of which are
expected to be come hurricanes.
Three of the six hurricanes could become major, with winds
of at least 111 miles (178 km) per hour, the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.
Last year's season spawned 19 tropical storms, 10 of which
became hurricanes. Two of them grew into major hurricanes,
including Superstorm Sandy, which NOAA said caused more than 200
deaths and more than $50 billion in damage in the United States.
CSU said there was a 40 percent chance a major hurricane
would hit the Gulf Coast or the U.S. East Coast. There is a 53
percent change a major hurricane will hit the Caribbean, the
team predicted.
