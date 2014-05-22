MIAMI May 22 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a "near or below normal" 2014 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, with eight to 13 tropical storms and three to six hurricanes, with one or two reaching major Category 3 status with winds above 111 miles per hour (178 kph).

A typical season has 12 tropical storms, with six hurricanes and two major hurricanes, according to forecasters at Colorado State University, a leading U.S. extreme weather analysis team. The six month-long hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by James Dalgleish)