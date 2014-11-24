MIAMI Nov 24 A combination of cooler seas and a
quiet West African monsoon season made for a less active
Atlantic hurricane season, giving the South and East Coasts of
the United States one of their lengthiest reprieves in history
from a major hurricane, forecasters said on Monday.
"This is the longest without a major hurricane hitting the
U.S. since the Civil War era," said Jeff Masters, chief
meteorologist for Weather Underground.
The Atlantic Basin, which includes the Caribbean and the
Gulf of Mexico, saw only eight named storms, including six
hurricanes, two of which reached major Category 3 status, during
the season that began June 1 and closes Nov. 30, according to an
end of season summary by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration.
The two major storms - considered to be Category 3 or above
with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph) - included
Gonzalo, which pummeled Bermuda. The other Category 3, Edouard,
never threatened land but was the first major storm to form in
the Atlantic since superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Wilma in 2005 was the last major hurricane to make U.S.
landfall. Sandy was not a hurricane by the time it reached land.
Only one hurricane made U.S. landfall this year, Arthur,
which grazed the Outer Banks of North Carolina with 100 mph (160
kph) winds, disrupting the July 4 holiday weekend.
"There's been a whole sequence of conditions that suppress
these storms," said Gerry Bell, NOAA's lead seasonal hurricane
forecaster.
Among factors that tamped down storm formation were
below-average temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and an
active Pacific storm season that saw more than 20 named storms
in its most active season since 1992.
"It's a seesaw effect; often when the Atlantic is more
active the Pacific will be suppressed," Bell said.
At the start of the season forecasters had predicted up to
13 tropical storms with winds topping 39 mph (63 kph), and at
least one major storm.
This year forecasters rolled out two new tools, a storm
surge map showing potential flood risk and a longer term
five-day color-coded tropical weather outlook map to give
earlier warning of possible storm formation.
