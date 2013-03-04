UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
March 4 A storm was forecast to hit the north central United States, dumping 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of snow from North Dakota to northern Iowa and Illinois on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Locally heavier amounts of up to one foot (30.5 cm) of snow are possible and some areas could see freezing rain, leading to hazardous travel conditions, forecasters said. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s were expected.
The storm was forecast to move east, reaching the Ohio Valley, the mid-Atlantic states and the Washington, D.C., area by Tuesday evening.
"One of the more challenging aspects of this storm will be the snowfall potential over areas along (and) east of Interstate-95 in Virginia and Maryland," the forecasters said.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders