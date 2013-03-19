BOSTON/CONWAY, Mass., March 19 Snow, sleet and rain hit the northeastern United States on Tuesday, the last full day of winter, slowing traffic, closing schools and annoying people tired of the wet and cold weather.

In New England, about 6 inches (15 cm) of snow fell on Boston, with as much as 10 inches (25 cm) recorded in the city's northern suburbs and southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

New England has seen a steady stream of heavy snowfalls this winter, including a February blizzard that dropped more than 3 feet (90 cm) of snow in parts of the region. [ID: nL1N0B91VA]

Massachusetts state officials postponed a statewide test of grammar school students. Many school districts, including Boston, canceled classes on Tuesday, the last day of winter before the Spring Equinox, which falls on Wednesday.

"We've had more than enough and I could really do with a break," said Paul Nulsen, 59, a researcher at an astronomical observatory, as he shoveled a sidewalk outside his house in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Snow was expected to change to sleet and later to rain in Boston, with the heaviest snow expected north of New England's largest city, said Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The region was not the only one in the United States to be inconvenienced by inclement weather. In the southeast, windstorms left more than 130,000 homes and businesses without power on Tuesday morning, the day after high winds shook Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee, blowing down trees and damaging some small buildings, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service.

SPEED LIMITS

The Massachusetts State Police ordered the speed limit on the state's main highway reduced to 40 miles per hour (64 kph).

Police reported a larger than normal number of traffic accidents, including one in Marlborough that involved a bus carrying the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team and a passenger car.

"That definitely appears to be weather-related, the two vehicles were spinning on the road and made contact with each other," said State Police spokesman David Procopio. No injuries were reported in either vehicle, he said.

Some 481 flights had been canceled, according to the Web site FlightAware.com, with the most cancellations at Boston Logan International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport.

In the Boston area, snow blowers roared on normally quiet residential streets and cars drove slowly along slushy avenues as snow and sleet fell. Snow blanketed trees and parked cars.

In the Western Massachusetts hill town of Conway, Claudia Rutherford, a 46-year-old psychologist, said she was tiring of school cancellations for her two boys.

"I have to cancel clients when it's like this," Rutherford said. "Every time this happens, I go into my calendar and extend the school year by a day."

For many families, the novelty of going out sledding or building snowmen after a storm has worn off.

"We've had so many of these that the kids don't necessarily even want to go out and play in the snow any more," Rutherford said. "I've reached a point where I make them, or I put them to work helping us with shoveling." (Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Grant McCool)