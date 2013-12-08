By Victoria Cavaliere
Dec 8 A massive winter storm that left parts of
Southeastern United States in a deep freeze was pushing up the
East Coast on Sunday, with snow and ice snarling road travel and
forcing another round of airline cancellations.
The storm system dropped between 3 and 6 inches (7.6 and
15.2 cm) of snow on West Virginia early Sunday before blanketing
the Washington, D.C., metro area with its first accumulation of
the season.
Marching north, it was expected to pummel the East Coast
with snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Baltimore to north of
Portland, Maine, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system coated roads and highways from Virginia
through southeastern Pennsylvania with snow and ice, and reduced
visibility made car travel treacherous. The Delaware Memorial
Bridge, which links Delaware with New Jersey, was closed briefly
"due to ice and multiple accidents," according to the bridge's
official Twitter account.
Parts of Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey could
get up to a foot (30 cm) of snow, said Brian Hurley, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"What's really significant about this system is this narrow
band of heavy snow in some areas," he said.
Flights to and from Philadelphia International were
temporarily grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The storm system closed in on New York City and could linger
over the tri-state area through Monday morning's rush hour
commute.
The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a "snow
alert" starting Sunday afternoon, and was preparing salt
spreaders and plows to clear covered roads.
An expected 1 to 3 inches of snowfall in Philadelphia and
New York City would be the first of the season, and comes about
10 days earlier than the average first snowfall, according to
the National Weather Service.
The snowy, cold weather was also proving a challenge for
professional football, with several players injured after
slipping while playing on slick fields.
Snow covered the ground and stands at Baltimore's M&T
Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens played the Minnesota Vikings
in driving wind and 25-degree Fahrenheit (minus 4 Celsius)
conditions. The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Detroit Lions in
near white-out conditions.
The blast of cold air and precipitation was also bringing
light snowfall to the Midwest, including parts of Illinois, Iowa
and Wisconsin.
A number of traffic accidents were reported on
Milwaukee-area roads and freeways, including a pileup of as many
as 20 cars that shut down a highway in Racine County. In a
separate crash, one person was killed after a vehicle flipped
over along a slick road, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
said.
Air travelers were also bracing for the worst, with airports
in Newark, New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia reporting
delays.
Thousands of stranded travelers have been trapped in
Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport since Friday, and major
airlines scrubbed dozens of flights again on Sunday, according
to the FAA. Airlines canceled more than 400 flights on Saturday.
North Texas was still shivering under below-freezing
temperatures left behind after an ice storm slickened roads and
knocked out power lines, leaving some 267,000 customers in
without power at the height of the storm, according to utility
provider Oncor.
The storm also battered Arkansas and Tennessee with ice,
snow and zero-degree temperatures, leaving streets a slick and
slushy danger zone across the region. At least three people were
killed when their cars skidded off the road, authorities said.
As many as 7,000 people in Tennessee were still without
power Sunday. "For some of our customers it may take a couple of
days to get their power back," said Rob Fisher, director of
Emergency Management for Dickson County.
A marathon for Saturday was canceled in Memphis due to icy
conditions and the danger of falling tree limbs.
A hospital in Dickson County, Tennessee, lost power and for
a time was running on generators.
The Arctic chill from the storm was so widespread that
Western states, including Nevada, Washington and California,
were slammed with snow, sleet and record-setting cold
temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in Jordan, Montana, fell to a record low of 42
degrees Fahrenheit below zero (minus 41 degrees Celsius) on Dec.
7, also the lowest temperature recorded for the country during
the storm.
The cold weather system will leave the East Coast on Monday,
the National Weather Service said.