By Victoria Cavaliere
| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 A massive winter storm system
packing cold air, snow and freezing rain was pummeling the
central United States on Sunday and headed for the East Coast,
sending temperatures plummeting and causing major delays for
weekend travelers.
Rainfall and snow associated with the system will stretch
over 1,500 miles (2,414 km), stretching from southeastern
Colorado to southern Massachusetts, meteorologists said.
The storm "is going to be a real mess," said Bruce Sullivan,
a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in
Silver Spring, Maryland.
"The main system is injecting a lot of moisture and cold air
out over the Southern Plains," he said. "It's going to bring
quite a bit of precipitation."
Up to 12 inches (30 cm) of snow could fall on an area from
eastern Kansas to Pennsylvania before the system dissipates on
Monday.
More than 1,300 flights were canceled and another 1,744 were
delayed as of late Sunday morning, according to the airline
tracking site FlightAware.com.
"Ripple-effect flight delays and cancellations are likely to
reach nationwide," said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex
Sosnowski.
The storm could also further deplete salt supplies used to
ice roads and highways, already at critical lows after a snowy
winter in the Northeast.
SNOW EMERGENCY
Boston and New York City should see only light snowfall, but
lingering freezing rain could complicate Monday morning's rush
hour for commuters.
Parts of southwest Ohio were under a snow emergency on
Sunday and in Lake County, northeast of Cleveland, 43 percent of
residents, had lost power, authorities said.
Central Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky were also at risk
for heavy ice conditions and power outages, according to
AccuWeather.
Though temperatures will not be as frigid as during some
other storm systems this winter, when the so-called polar vortex
pushed Arctic air across large swaths of the county, the cold
air will blanket areas as far south as Texas and North Carolina.
Temperatures in the city of Lubbock, Texas, in the
northwestern part of the state, were around 80F (26C) on
Saturday but by Sunday morning were a bone-chilling 18F (minus
7C), Sullivan said.
Forecasters urged motorists to use caution as slick roads
and fast-moving bands of snow can lead to traffic accidents.
On Saturday in Colorado, a heavy dump of snow midday led to
a 104-vehicle pileup in Denver, leaving one woman dead and 30
other people hospitalized, police and local media said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, additional reporting by Kim
Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sophie
Hares)