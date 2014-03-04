(Adds federal agencies will have delayed openings Tuesday)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 3 A deadly winter storm hit
the U.S. East Coast with freezing rain, snow and near-record
cold on Monday, cancelling about 2,900 flights, shutting down
Washington and closing schools and local governments.
The latest in a series of weather systems to pummel the
winter-weary eastern United States, the storm dumped about 4
inches (10 cm) of snow on the U.S. capital by early evening as
it swept from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast, the
National Weather Service said.
Temperatures would be about 30 degrees Fahrenheit (15
degrees Celsius) below normal as a cold front settled in from
Great Plains to the Atlantic coast, said Brian Hurley, a weather
service meteorologist.
Instead of the normal high of around 50 Fahrenheit (10
Celsius), temperatures in the region were plunging into the
teens Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius), he said.
On Tuesday, federal agencies in the Washington, D.C., area
will open two hours later than normal and employees have the
option to work from home.
Icy roads in Virginia were blamed for at least one death on
Monday morning when a 30-year-old man drove his pickup truck
into an embankment, flipping the vehicle and striking a tree,
police said. At least four weather-related traffic deaths in
Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee were blamed on the wide-ranging
storm over the weekend.
Although the snow bypassed northern cities including New
York and Boston, by early on Monday New York's temperature had
already peaked at 23 F (-5 C), Hurley said.
Freeze warnings were in place from the Canadian border into
Texas. The main electric grid operator for most of Texas issued
a conservation alert due to expected higher demand, and heavy
sleet left about 30,000 homes and businesses in Memphis,
Tennessee, out of power, Memphis Light, Gas and Water reported.
The storm shrouded Washington, D.C., in snow and prompted
the U.S. government to shutter its area offices, and Congress
put off scheduled votes. Some government employees off work
shoveled their sidewalks and then took their children sledding
in Maryland.
MERCURY STUCK IN SINGLE DIGITS
Steve Zubrick, a weather service meteorologist for the
Washington area, said overnight lows were forecast at 9F (-13C).
That would be close to the March 1873 record of 4F (-16C), the
last time Washington temperatures went below 10F (-12C) in the
month of March.
The governors of New Jersey, Delaware, Mississippi and
Tennessee declared states of emergency, and schools and local
governments throughout the area closed. Maryland and West
Virginia shut state offices as the storm dumped a foot (30 cm)
of snow on the Appalachian Mountains.
In Beckley, West Virginia, the snow forced schools to close,
another headache for officials already struggling to make up 15
days of school lost because of weather.
But for student Johnathan Tippley, 15, the day off meant
time to grab a snow shovel and make money.
"On a day like this you can make a killing. Plus, there's
nothing else to do right now ... might as well make some cash,"
he said.
The snow meant cold, hard cash for store owners like Clay
Butler, who runs Pleasants Hardware in Richmond, Virginia, which
sold out a supply of ice melt that had barely been touched in
the previous three years.
"It's definitely been good for business. We've sold a lot of
shovels," Butler said.
About 2,900 U.S. flights were canceled and nearly 5,000 were
delayed on Monday because of the storm, according to airline
tracking site FlightAware.com.
The worst-hit airport was Washington's Reagan National,
where more than 80 percent of flights were called off.
Esteban Rodriguez, 26, said he was resigned about
rescheduling his flight back home to Central America from Reagan
National. He said he had grown accustomed to winter weather
while studying sustainable energy in Iceland.
"Even I am used to it, and I'm from Guatemala," Rodriguez
said as a dozen snowplows labored to clear runways and taxiways
of snow.
On the West Coast, a weather front will move onshore over
the Pacific Northwest and northern California through Tuesday,
bringing much-needed rain and snow to the region, the National
Weather Service said.
Snow also is expected over parts of the Rocky Mountains and
the northern Great Plains, it said.
