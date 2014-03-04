By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The eastern and central
United States were gripped by a deep freeze on Tuesday, with
record low temperatures in the wake of a deadly storm expected
to moderate in the coming days.
The late-winter storm left behind frigid temperatures after
pushing freezing rain and snow from the Mississippi Valley to
the Atlantic coast on Monday.
"Tuesday will likely be the coldest morning from New York
City to Washington, D.C., until next winter," the AccuWeather
forecasting service said.
Temperatures across the eastern and central United States
were about 30 Fahrenheit (15 Celsius) below normal, it said.
The National Weather Service said the mercury plunged to
minus-1 F (minus-18 C) at Washington Dulles International
Airport, tying a monthly record.
Baltimore Washington International Airport posted 4 F
(minus-15.5 C), breaking a record for March set in 1873, it
said.
The latest in a series of Arctic weather systems to grip the
winter-weary eastern United States, the cold front stretched
from the Canadian border to deep into Texas, where a winter
storm warning was in effect.
The severe cold and icy roads prompted the federal
government to open its Washington offices with a two-hour delay
after being closed on Monday. Schools, colleges and local
governments throughout the region were closed or opening late.
Rising temperatures are expected for central and eastern
states later in the week, forecasters said.
Carl Barnes, a National Weather Service meteorologist in
Washington, said temperatures are expected to top 50 F (10 C) on
Saturday, a normal Washington reading for March.
"That kind of gives perspective of how we've been under
normal for the last couple of weeks," he said.
The storm was blamed for at least six deaths, most of them
from traffic accidents on slippery roads. A woman in Bowie,
Maryland, died on Monday from a likely heart attack after
shoveling snow, a spokesman for the Prince George's County fire
department said.
About 600 U.S. flights were canceled and about 500 delayed
on Tuesday in the wake of the bad weather, according to airline
tracking site FlightAware.com. About 8,000 flights were canceled
or delayed on Monday.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)