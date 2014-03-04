(Adds records, Arkansas roads, new quote)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 4 The eastern and central
United States were plunged into a deep freeze on Tuesday, with
record low temperatures in the wake of a deadly storm expected
to moderate in coming days.
The late-winter storm left behind frigid temperatures after
pushing freezing rain, sleet and snow from the Mississippi
Valley to the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
Temperatures this week will be "below average east of the
Rockies, as it has been for a good part of the winter," said Bob
Oravec, a National Weather Service meteorologist in College
Park, Maryland.
The icy front sent the mercury plunging to minus 1F (minus
18C) at Washington Dulles International Airport, tying a monthly
record, the weather service said.
Baltimore; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Morgantown, West
Virginia; Zanesville, Ohio; and Flint, Michigan all set or tied
record lows.
The latest in a series of arctic weather systems to grip the
winter-weary eastern United States, the cold front stretched
from the Canadian border to southern Texas, where freezing rain
was forecast.
Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe called National Guard units to
help rescue motorists stranded on icy Interstate 40 in the
eastern part of the state. The storm dumped snow, sleet and
freezing rain on much of Arkansas late on Sunday, leaving it
nearly paralyzed.
The severe cold and icy roads prompted the federal
government to open its Washington offices with a two-hour delay
after being closed on Monday. Schools, colleges and local
governments throughout the region were closed or opening late.
The cold is expected gradually to lift to normal March
temperatures this week, first in the U.S. midsection and then in
eastern states, Oravec said.
The storm was blamed for at least six deaths, most of them
from traffic accidents on slippery roads. A woman in Bowie,
Maryland, died on Monday from a likely heart attack after
shoveling snow, a spokesman for the Prince George's County fire
department said.
About 730 U.S. flights were canceled and about 2,700 delayed
on Tuesday in the wake of the bad weather, according to airline
tracking site FlightAware.com. About 8,000 flights were canceled
or delayed on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock; Editing by
Scott Malone, Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)