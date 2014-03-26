By Dave Sherwood
BOWDOINHAM, Maine, March 26
BOWDOINHAM, Maine, March 26 Parts of New England
were hit with a late blast of wintry weather on Wednesday, the
so-called "bombogenesis" storm that brought high winds to much
of the region and snow to parts of Maine and Massachusetts' Cape
Cod resort area.
Maine's rural "Downeast" coast, known for hilltop blueberry
fields and a jagged, picturesque shore, is projected to see 60
mile per hour (97 kph) winds over land, hurricane force gusts at
sea and as much as 18 inches (46 cm) of new snow, said National
Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schwibs.
"We don't see ocean storms like this every year," he said.
After a season rife with "polar vortexes" along the eastern
seaboard, "bombogenesis," short for "bomb cyclogenesis,"
provides weather watchers with yet another fantastic-sounding
term to describe the winter weather, said Schwibs.
"These are storms that develop explosively, like dropping a
gallon of gasoline on a hot barbecue," he said. "One minute you
can be out at sea and it's calm, and the next you're facing
hurricane force winds."
The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a storm warning, and the
National Weather Service said blowing and drifting snow will
make overland travel nearly impossible during the storm, which
is predicted to peak on Wednesday night.
The weather service also issued a blizzard warning for
Massachusetts's' Cape Cod resort area and the islands of
Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, where heavy snow was falling on
Wednesday and high winds churned sea waves as high as 10 feet (3
meters).
Metropolitan areas further inland, including Boston and
Hartford, Connecticut, are unlikely to see any accumulation,
forecasters said.
In Lubec, a coastal Maine town that calls itself the
easternmost point of land in the United States, locals were
hunkering down for yet another storm.
"We're getting pretty tired of it," said Rick Bradley,
Lubec's director of public works, adding that salt and sand
supplies were dwindling, along with his patience. "Everyone is
getting pretty grumpy here."
