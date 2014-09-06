Sept 6 More than 600,000 electric customers in
Michigan and Illinois lost power at the height of storms that
brought heavy winds and lightning, ripping up trees, downing
power lines and leaving at least two people dead, officials said
on Saturday.
An Illinois woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained
when she was struck by a falling tree and a Michigan man was
electrocuted after touching a power line, local media said.
Molly Glynn, 46, died at NorthShore Evanston Hospital on
Saturday, hospital spokeswoman Colette Urban said. She had been
brought to the hospital in critical condition on Friday.
Glynn was a long-time actress in Chicago, appearing at the
Steppenwolf and other theaters mainly, the Chicago Tribune
reported. She was riding a bicycle on a north suburban trail
when she was struck by a tree on Friday afternoon, it said.
Commonwealth Edison, an Exelon Corp unit, reported
more than 174,000 customers lost power in Illinois in Friday's
storms. About 62,000 were without power Saturday and ComEd said
it hoped to restore power by Sunday night.
In southeastern Michigan, about 350,000 DTE Energy Co
customers were without power Saturday after wind gusts
of more than 75 miles per hour and lightning downed more than
2,000 power lines on Friday night, DTE Energy spokesman Scott
Simons said.
About 375,000 customers in southeastern Michigan lost power
at the height of the outages on Friday, the 10th highest total
the more than century old DTE has recorded, Simons said.
DTE expects the vast majority of customers to be restored by
late Monday, Simons said.
DTE crews are working 16-hour shifts and around the clock to
restore service and the company has enlisted more than 600 line
workers from utilities in Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New
York and Tennessee to help in the repairs, Simons said.
DTE urged caution around downed power lines. The Detroit
News reported that a Warren, Michigan, man was electrocuted
after coming into contact with a downed line.
Consumers Energy reported that 77,000 of its customers
across southern Michigan had lost power on Friday. That number
had dropped to 46,000 by midday Saturday and it expected to
restore power to most customers by Sunday night, it said.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)