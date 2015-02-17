(Adds many Kentucky schools closed, paragraph 13, updates
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The aftermath of a deadly
winter storm paralyzed much of the eastern United States on
Tuesday and forecasters warned of the worst cold in two decades
from another arctic front this week.
The storm dumped snow and spread ice from New England into
the Carolinas after battering the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
Temperatures hit -30 Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) in Saranac Lake,
New York, according to the National Weather Service.
States of emergency were declared from Mississippi to the
District of Columbia, and the federal government shut down in
Washington after about 5 inches (13 cm) of snow. School was
called off in West Virginia, the Washington, D.C., area, parts
of Kentucky and much of North Carolina.
Another arctic front from the Great Lakes to the southern
Great Plains will sweep to the eastern U.S. coast by Thursday,
the National Weather Service said. Temperatures in the Middle
Atlantic states and Carolinas could reach lows not seen since
the mid-1990s.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory urged residents to stay
off ice-covered roads. "The extended low temperatures ... and
black ice will make this a very dangerous situation for several
days," he said at a news conference.
At least six weather-related highway deaths were reported in
Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Police worked through
the night to clear a 12-mile (19-km) backup of vehicles on icy
Interstate 40 near Nashville.
Jeremy Perry, a Shell gas station mechanic in Brentwood,
Tennessee, said he had slept at the station overnight because
the weather was so bad.
"Good thing I did, too, 'cause only two of us are here this
morning. So I opened," he said. Traffic was so light that the
station only sold about 30 gallons (114 liters) of fuel during
the morning rush hour, down from the normal 600 to 700 gallons
(2,270 to 2,650 liters).
Airlines canceled about 1,600 U.S. flights and commuter
train service in northern Virginia was halted. About 11 inches
(28 cm) of snow fell near Richmond, Virginia, and state police
reported 1,035 accidents in 20 hours.
About 150 people gathered at Washington's Meridian Hill Park
for a snowball fight sponsored by the Washington D.C. Snowball
Fight Association.
"This weather's good, everybody's nice. So, lovin' it,"
Collin Lawrence, who was costumed as Marvel Comics' Captain
America and plastered with snow, told Reuters Television.
Schools in Lexington, Louisville and several other Kentucky
districts will be out again on Wednesday. Almost half of the
state's counties had declared emergencies, as well as 15 towns,
the state Emergency Management Division said.
Officials in Ithaca, New York, pulled a pop-up window on its
tourism page that had urged visitors to go to the Florida Keys
instead. "Please come back when things thaw out," it said.
In Maine, two 15-year-old boys spent a night out in sub-zero
(-18C) weather when their snowmobile bogged down but were
unharmed after taking shelter in a shed. The intense cold forced
the Pittsburgh Zoo to shut down until Friday.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Additional reporting by Jim Brumm
and Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina, Gary Robertson in
Richmond, Tom Ramstack, Lacey Johnson and Reuters TV's Collette
Luke in Washington, Elizabeth Daley in Pittsburgh, Dave Sherwood
in Maine and Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham and Bill Trott)