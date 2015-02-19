CHICAGO Feb 19 Bone-chilling cold in the U.S.
Midwest shattered records in Chicago on Thursday, closing
schools and starting its trudge eastward to an already frozen
Boston and New York.
Arctic air was expected to keep its grip on the nation's
midsection on Friday morning, a day after the minus 8 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius) measured in Chicago broke the low
temperature record of minus 7 degrees for the day set in 1936,
said National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Oravec.
The wind chill made temperatures in Chicago feel like minus
25, he said.
Chicago public schools, serving 396,000 students in the
third largest U.S. school district, canceled classes on
Thursday.
Many Chicago commuters were bundled so heavily that only
their eyes could be seen.
But not everyone hates the weather. Teejay Riedl, 54, was
filming the steam rising from the Chicago River before work.
"I love it. It's crisp, it's clean, there are no bugs," he
said.
Riedl moved to Chicago from Washington, D.C., during the
summer and he prefers the cold to D.C.'s steamy summers.
Bitter cold was headed east, meaning a frosty Friday morning
commute was in store for East Coast residents ranging from
Boston down to Richmond, Virginia, Oravec said. He expected more
records would be broken along the East Coast.
Already, it has been cold enough in New York this week to
bring the roaring Niagara Falls to a halt, as parts of the
waterfall trio on the Canadian border froze over, leaving long
spears of ice cascading down from the falls' edges and
glacier-like mounds rising up from their plunge pools.
Even busy New York Harbor was icing over and a tugboat was
called in to break the ice and clear a pathway for commuters
aboard the Staten Island Ferry.
Still a month away from spring, cabin fever appears to have
taken hold in Boston, which broke its own record this week for
the snowiest February in the city's history. Residents in
Boston, which has had more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow this
winter, are using the social media hashtag
#BostonBlizzardChallenge to share videos of themselves - wearing
only swimsuits - diving into snow banks.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was not amused by the high dives
taken from porches, car roofs, stairs and even second-story
windows.
"I'm asking people to stop the nonsense right now - these
are adults jumping out windows. It's a foolish thing to do and
you could kill yourself," Walsh said at a press conference late
Wednesday.
