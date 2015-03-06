(Corrects flight cancellation number in third paragraph to just shy of 800 from just shy of 1,720)

WASHINGTON, March 6 Record-breaking cold gripped the United States from Texas to New York on Friday as a storm that dropped roughly 2 feet (61 cm) of snow on some eastern parts of the country moved out to sea.

Schools in the metropolitan areas of New York and the District of Columbia canceled classes.

Just shy of 800 flights had been canceled nationwide as of Friday morning, according to FlightAware.com, compared with 4,957 cancellations tallied for all of Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of flooding and told commuters from the lower Mississippi valley to the mid-Atlantic to be wary of dangerous road conditions created by the snow, ice and slush.

Low temperatures shattered records in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York, said NWS meteorologist Bruce Terry.

"Even in the deep South, it's very, very cold," Terry said. "It will be another cold night tonight. But we are at the end of this record-breaking cold spell."

The coldest spot in the nation on Friday was Saranac Lake in New York's Adirondack Mountains, where the mercury registered minus 29 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 33 degrees Celsius), he said.

Those cities reaching new lows for the day included Detroit at zero F (minus 17 C), breaking the previous record of 2 degrees F (minus 16 C) set in 1901. The temperature in Austin, Texas, reached 21 degrees F (minus 6 C), breaking the previous record of 28 F (minus 2 C) set in 2011.

In Kentucky, where cities were buried under as many as 23 inches (58 cm) of snow, Governor Steve Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday as traffic was halted on interstate highways and motorists were left stranded.

Stalled tractor-trailers were removed from Interstate 65 overnight, and traffic was inching along the major commuter route by Friday morning.

Parts of Massachusetts got up to 12 inches (19 cm) of snow, but Boston only received trace amounts, NWS meteorologist Bob Oravec said. The city would have needed 2 inches (5 cm) to break its annual snowfall record of nearly 108 inches (274 cm) set in the year that ended in June 1996.