By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Dec 28 Snow, sleet and hail snarled
transportation in large parts of the United States on Monday
during one of the busiest travel times of the year, after dozens
died in U.S. storms that were part of a wild worldwide weather
system seen over the Christmas holiday period.
More than 40 people were killed by tornadoes and floods
during the holiday season in the United States, where rare
winter tornado warnings were issued in Alabama on Monday.
Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle were expected
to bear the brunt of the of the day's strongest storms, said
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Michael Leseney.
As of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT), more than 2,400 U.S. flights
had been canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware.com, while
another 3,700 delays were reported. Chicago-area airports were
worst hit with hundreds of flights canceled as the city was
swept by sleet and hail.
More than a foot (30 cm) of snow was forecast for
southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, and snow was
also falling in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.
A flash flood warning was in effect in eastern Missouri and
Southern Illinois, the National Weather Service said. Thirteen
people died in flash floods in those two states during the
weekend.
The U.S. storms came as other countries struggled with
extreme weather and stressed holiday infrastructure.
In Britain, hundreds of troops were deployed and a
government agency said a "complete rethink" of flood defenses
was needed after swathes of northern England were inundated by
rivers that burst their banks.
Severe weather also hit parts of Australia, where more than
100 homes were lost in Christmas Day brushfires.
Then on Sunday a freight train carrying sulphuric acid
derailed in the Outback, and a Queensland Rail spokeswoman told
local media that floods had stopped crews reaching the scene.
(video: reut.rs/1R3QYwT)
LIVES AND HOMES LOST
The bad U.S. weather caused two candidates for the
Republican presidential nomination, New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, to cancel campaign events
in Iowa.
In Arkansas, a 31-year-old man drowned in a flood-swollen
creek about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock, authorities said
on Monday.
Six tornadoes were reported on Sunday - three in Arkansas,
one in Texas, and two in Mississippi.
U.S. President Barack Obama, on vacation in Hawaii, called
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Monday to receive an update and
to offer his administration's continued support after weekend
tornadoes that killed at least 11 people in the Dallas area and
damaged about 1,600 structures and homes.
"The President relayed heartfelt condolences on behalf of
himself and the First Lady for those who lost their lives and
for the many people who lost their homes," Obama's office said
in a statement.
One twister in the city of Garland, Texas, had winds of up
to 200 miles per hour (322 km per hour) and killed eight people,
including a 30-year-old woman and her year-old son.
"We are very blessed that we didn't have more injuries and
more fatalities," Garland's Mayor Douglas Athas told CNN.
"RIPPED OUR WORLD APART"
In the Dallas suburbs of Garland and Rowlett, which were
devastated by tornadoes on Saturday, many residents turned to
social media to tell stories of survival and to ask for help
finding lost pets.
Briana Landrum posted a photo of her living room couch
surrounded by wreckage where her house once stood in Rowlett.
Her two cats are missing, she wrote, and the freezing rain has
made searching for her "sweet babies" difficult.
"The roof fell on us one second and the next, it was gone,"
she wrote. "The tornado ripped our world apart."
Ten deaths and 58 injuries were reported in Mississippi, and
hundreds of homes were damaged, authorities said. One man
recounted how a tornado swept his adult son through treetops
before dropping him hundreds of feet away.
In flooded southern Missouri, dozens of adults and children
forced from their homes took refuge at Red Cross shelters.
Red Cross spokeswoman Julie Stolting said there was no
telling when they might be able to return home. "But we're
feeding them, we're sheltering them, we're providing health
services," she said.
In Oklahoma, Governor Mary Fallin extended a state of
emergency for all 77 counties on Monday after freezing rain, ice
and sleet left nearly 200,000 homes without power.
