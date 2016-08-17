(Adds new death toll, more parishes getting federal aid)
By Sam Karlin
BATON ROUGE, La. Aug 16 Search-and-rescue
operations were still underway on Tuesday in Louisiana, where at
least 11 people have died in severe floods that damaged about
40,000 homes, state officials said.
Emergency crews had already plucked more than 20,000 people
and 1,000 pets from flooded areas after a storm that broke
records for 24-hour rainfall in multiple locations, Governor
John Bel Edwards told reporters.
Rain-swollen rivers are receding in much of the state, but
state officials warned of remaining dangers. Some communities in
southern Louisiana could see waters crest later in the week,
according to national forecasters.
More than 8,000 people slept in emergency shelters on
Monday night, unable to return to their homes, Edwards told a
news conference. The state planned to impose curfews on Tuesday
night in the parishes with widespread damage.
"This is a historic flooding event," Edwards said. "It's
unprecedented."
The storm dumped more than 2-1/2 feet (76 cm) of rain near
Watson, Louisiana, from Thursday to Monday morning, the highest
total reported, according to the National Weather Service.
In Abbeville, Louisiana, a 125-year-old record for 24-hour
rainfall was shattered with 16.38 inches (41.61 cm) reported
from Friday to Saturday, the weather service reported.
In some water-ravaged areas, houses flooded to rooflines,
and coffins floated away. Motorists were trapped on highways.
U.S. President Barack Obama issued a disaster declaration on
Sunday, with a total of 20 parishes approved by Tuesday for
federal assistance.
Already, 40,000 residents have registered for disaster aid,
Edwards said.
In hard-hit Denham Springs, residents were gutting
waterlogged homes, dumping soaked carpets and mattresses.
Sonya Mayeux was still in disbelief. On Saturday, she awoke
at 9 a.m. to rising, knee-deep water in her backyard. By 11:30
a.m., the water was nearly above her white SUV.
A neighbor rescued her family by boat. Ultimately, her house
flooded nearly to the roof.
"The water just came up so fast," she said.
"VERY LARGE DISASTER"
Craig Fugate, head of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, told reporters the "very large disaster" was affecting
more people than flooding in March that left at least four dead
and thousands of homes damaged in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana will mark the 11th anniversary this month of
Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people when
floods overwhelmed levees and broke through flood walls
protecting New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005.
Louisiana's confirmed death toll from the latest flooding
rose to 11 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said. By
parish, it reported five fatalities in East Baton Rouge, three
in Tangipahoa, two in St. Helena, and one in Rapides.
Among those killed was Bill Borne, the founder and former
chief executive of Amedisys Inc, a provider of home
health and hospice care. Officials said he drowned near his home
in East Baton Rouge Parish.
