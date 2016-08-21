By Sam Karlin
| BATON ROUGE, La.
BATON ROUGE, La. Aug 21 Quenton Robins watched
on Sunday morning as a giant metal claw clamped down on his
mother's ruined belongings, snapping wooden cabinets with an
audible crack as the operator of a giant mechanized arm slowly
cleared a mound of debris from her yard in Baton Rouge.
Five feet (1.5 meters) of water swept through the homes in
the quiet Park Forest neighborhood just over a week ago,
shocking residents who had been told they did not live in a
flood zone.
"It's not a flood zone," said Robins, a 27-year-old Navy
veteran. "At least it didn't used to be."
As efforts in Louisiana turn from rescue to recovery,
renters and homeowners who do not have flood insurance are
facing an uncertain financial future.
Private insurers do not cover flood damage and flood
insurance in the United States is underwritten by the Federal
Emergency Management Agency. Homeowners who live in designated
high-risk flood zones are required to carry flood insurance if
they have a federally backed mortgage.
In Louisiana, an estimated 42 percent of homes in high-risk
areas have flood insurance, according to FEMA. Only 12.5 percent
of homeowners in low and moderate-risk zones do.
Many of the areas hit hard by record rainfall last week were
not considered at high risk for flooding.
Those residents without flood insurance are eligible for up
to $33,000 in FEMA individual disaster assistance funds,
although most will likely receive less than that, based on
payments following other major disasters.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, FEMA paid $6.6 billion to
approximately 1.07 million households and individuals in
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, an average of just over
$6,000 per grant, according to agency figures. Superstorm Sandy
in 2012 produced an average payout of under $8,000 for about
180,000 residents of New York and New Jersey.
FEMA spokesman Rafael Lemaitre said the individual
assistance is intended to supplement insurance and to provide
short-term relief for immediate needs.
"It's not designed to make survivors whole again," said
Lemaitre, adding that FEMA recommends all homeowners obtain
flood insurance regardless of the risk in their area. He also
said residents could apply for low-cost loans from the Small
Business Administration.
FEMA has approved more than $55 million in aid so far and
some 106,000 Louisiana residents have registered for emergency
assistance after the record floods, which killed at least 13 and
damaged more than 60,000 homes.
U.S. President Barack Obama plans to visit Baton Rouge on
Tuesday.
Down the street from Robins' mother, retired widow Betty
Bailey sat in the shade of her carport, waiting for her damaged
possessions to be taken away.
Bailey, who did not have flood insurance, said she moved to
the neighborhood in part because it is not in a flood zone. When
she applied for FEMA aid, she said they recommended she look
into loans to cover her losses.
"How do they know I can afford a loan with all the bills I
already have?" Bailey said. "That's not right."
Looking out at her neighborhood, Bailey added, "Some of
these houses will never be built back."
