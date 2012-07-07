July 7 The Midwest and Eastern United States
faced another day of scorching temperatures on Saturday, but
forecasters said some of the areas hit hardest by the prolonged
heat wave would soon get relief.
The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings
on Saturday for cities including Washington, D.C., where
temperatures were expected to reach 100 to 105 Fahrenheit (38 to
41 Celsius), and New York City and Philadelphia, where
temperatures could also hit triple digits.
A cold front from Canada was expected to break the
record-setting heat and drop temperatures to below average
numbers over much of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states by
Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Severe weather, including thunderstorms and damaging winds,
was expected to accompany the cooler temperatures, forecasters
said.
Areas around Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis
will start to experience less extreme heat this weekend, said
Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.
But Sosnowski said Saturday would likely be the worst day of
the heat for people in the East and the central Appalachians.
"As the cooler air from the northwest begins to make its
move, the air will get compressed in the region," he said on
AccuWeather.com. "When air is compressed, it heats up."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech)